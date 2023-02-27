HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NTPC: Asset monetisation, attractive valuations support stock

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Earnings visibility and low valuation to keep stock in momentum

NTPC, which is down from around Rs 182 a share in November last year, is currently holding firm around Rs 171 apiece.
Highlights Strong growth in revenues, led by higher generation and new capacity Easing of coal prices and availability from captive sources helping in lowering cost PLF-based incentives and recovery of fixed charges boost profitability With planned capacity addition, visibility remains strong Stock valued around 1 time its 2024 estimated book value Defensives, like power utilities, have done well during the volatility in the stock market over the last few trading sessions. Amidst an environment of fear, they could be the best bet, considering that, by...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers