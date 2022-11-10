 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Novartis India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.52 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Novartis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.52 crore in September 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 104.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.35 crore in September 2022 up 161.4% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.18 crore in September 2022 up 72.09% from Rs. 13.47 crore in September 2021.

Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in September 2021.

Novartis India shares closed at 705.65 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.33% over the last 12 months.

Novartis India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.52 120.92 104.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.52 120.92 104.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.45 42.85 37.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.42 14.60 7.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.51 9.16 27.16
Depreciation 1.38 1.30 2.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.66 22.51 25.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.94 30.50 4.41
Other Income 6.86 26.52 6.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.80 57.02 10.79
Interest 0.49 0.50 1.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.31 56.52 9.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.31 56.52 9.29
Tax 2.96 4.14 2.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.35 52.38 7.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.35 52.38 7.02
Equity Share Capital 12.34 12.34 12.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.43 21.21 2.84
Diluted EPS 7.43 21.21 2.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.43 21.21 2.84
Diluted EPS 7.43 21.21 2.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:20 pm
