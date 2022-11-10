Novartis India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.52 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.52 crore in September 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 104.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.35 crore in September 2022 up 161.4% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.18 crore in September 2022 up 72.09% from Rs. 13.47 crore in September 2021.

Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in September 2021.

Novartis India shares closed at 705.65 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.33% over the last 12 months.