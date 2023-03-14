Novartis India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.17 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.17 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 98.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.84% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2021.