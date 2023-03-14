 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Novartis India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.17 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Novartis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.17 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 98.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.84% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2021.

Novartis India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.17 101.52 98.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.17 101.52 98.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.33 52.45 32.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.82 -1.42 10.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.99 11.51 26.00
Depreciation 1.30 1.38 2.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.39 22.66 22.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.34 14.94 3.81
Other Income 8.36 6.86 6.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.70 21.80 9.85
Interest 0.46 0.49 1.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.24 21.31 8.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.24 21.31 8.39
Tax 6.63 2.96 2.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.61 18.35 6.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.61 18.35 6.35
Equity Share Capital 12.34 12.34 12.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 7.43 2.57
Diluted EPS 3.08 7.43 2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 7.43 2.57
Diluted EPS 3.08 7.43 2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited