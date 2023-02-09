Novartis India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.17 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Novartis India are:Net Sales at Rs 80.17 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 98.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.84% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2021.
Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2021.
|Novartis India shares closed at 636.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.15% returns over the last 6 months and -18.04% over the last 12 months.
|Novartis India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.17
|101.52
|98.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80.17
|101.52
|98.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.33
|52.45
|32.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.82
|-1.42
|10.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.99
|11.51
|26.00
|Depreciation
|1.30
|1.38
|2.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.39
|22.66
|22.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.34
|14.94
|3.81
|Other Income
|8.36
|6.86
|6.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.70
|21.80
|9.85
|Interest
|0.46
|0.49
|1.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.24
|21.31
|8.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.24
|21.31
|8.39
|Tax
|6.63
|2.96
|2.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.61
|18.35
|6.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.61
|18.35
|6.35
|Equity Share Capital
|12.34
|12.34
|12.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.08
|7.43
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|3.08
|7.43
|2.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.08
|7.43
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|3.08
|7.43
|2.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited