Nouveau Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 73.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 73.9% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 899.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Nouveau Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Nouveau Global shares closed at 1.08 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -22.30% over the last 12 months.