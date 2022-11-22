HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NMDC: Free cash flow, higher dividend yield to support valuation

Nandish Shah   •

Higher steel production will lead to higher iron ore consumption; domestic prices are at a steep discount to import prices.

NMDC | CMP: Rs 108.95 | The stock price declined 4 percent after the company registered a 62% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 885.7 crore for quarter ended September FY23, impacted by lower top line as well as operating income. Numbers were below analysts' expectations. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 3,328 crore declined 51% and EBITDA fell 73% to Rs 851.2 crore compared to year-ago period.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Key highlights Volume guidance lowered for FY23 September-quarter results below expectations De-merger of the steel plant completed Investors with higher risk appetite can buy NMDC (CMP: Rs115; Market capitalisation: Rs 33776 crore) has reduced the prices of iron ore lump and fines, effective November 17, 2022, by Rs 300 each per tonne to Rs 3800 per tonne and Rs 2610 per tonne, respectively. These price cuts were made to jack up volumes, given that the off-take had remained flattish in 1HFY23. Though NMDC has...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers