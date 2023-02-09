 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitta Gelatin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.47 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.47 crore in December 2022 up 3.04% from Rs. 115.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.75 crore in December 2022 up 118.35% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.76 crore in December 2022 up 72.23% from Rs. 17.86 crore in December 2021.

Nitta Gelatin India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.47 124.53 115.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.47 124.53 115.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.89 56.33 62.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.16 3.05 -0.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.14 11.23 10.43
Depreciation 3.36 3.32 3.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.99 33.08 27.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.26 17.52 13.08
Other Income 0.14 4.88 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.40 22.40 14.45
Interest 0.87 1.91 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.53 20.49 13.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.53 20.49 13.43
Tax 5.78 4.75 3.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.75 15.74 9.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.75 15.74 9.50
Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.85 17.33 10.47
Diluted EPS 22.85 17.33 10.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.85 17.33 10.47
Diluted EPS 22.85 17.33 10.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
