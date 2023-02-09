Nitta Gelatin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.47 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.47 crore in December 2022 up 3.04% from Rs. 115.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.75 crore in December 2022 up 118.35% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.76 crore in December 2022 up 72.23% from Rs. 17.86 crore in December 2021.