Nitta Gelatin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.78 crore, up 22.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.78 crore in September 2022 up 22.36% from Rs. 119.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.63 crore in September 2022 up 210.89% from Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.17 crore in September 2022 up 118.94% from Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 16.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 676.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 98.20% returns over the last 6 months and 180.95% over the last 12 months.