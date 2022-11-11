 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitta Gelatin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.78 crore, up 22.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.78 crore in September 2022 up 22.36% from Rs. 119.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.63 crore in September 2022 up 210.89% from Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.17 crore in September 2022 up 118.94% from Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 16.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 676.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 98.20% returns over the last 6 months and 180.95% over the last 12 months.

Nitta Gelatin India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 145.78 134.41 119.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 145.78 134.41 119.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.82 72.53 67.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.79 -3.60 -0.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.80 12.57 11.36
Depreciation 3.53 3.44 3.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.38 31.49 29.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.47 17.98 7.82
Other Income 0.16 1.15 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.64 19.13 8.80
Interest 1.93 1.19 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.70 17.93 7.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.70 17.93 7.58
Tax 6.34 4.97 2.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.37 12.96 4.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.37 12.96 4.96
Minority Interest -0.74 -0.72 -0.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.63 12.24 4.71
Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.12 13.48 5.18
Diluted EPS 16.12 13.48 5.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.12 13.48 5.18
Diluted EPS 16.12 13.48 5.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
