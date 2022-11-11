 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nilkamal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.53 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

Net Sales at Rs 760.53 crore in September 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 689.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.75 crore in September 2022 down 16.83% from Rs. 27.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.83 crore in September 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 67.20 crore in September 2021.

Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.33 in September 2021.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,025.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.42% returns over the last 6 months and -16.40% over the last 12 months.

Nilkamal
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 760.53 704.95 689.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 760.53 704.95 689.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 329.09 301.97 305.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 162.63 145.29 124.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.66 -10.01 -1.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.97 49.54 45.05
Depreciation 26.85 26.15 23.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 181.23 152.50 149.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.43 39.52 42.44
Other Income 4.55 2.59 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.98 42.11 43.45
Interest 8.74 7.90 6.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.24 34.22 36.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.24 34.22 36.92
Tax 7.49 8.47 9.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.75 25.75 27.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.75 25.75 27.35
Equity Share Capital 14.92 14.92 14.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.25 17.25 18.33
Diluted EPS 15.25 17.25 18.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.25 17.25 18.33
Diluted EPS 15.25 17.25 18.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nilkamal #Plastics #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.