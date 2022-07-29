 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nilkamal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 704.95 crore, up 56.73% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

Net Sales at Rs 704.95 crore in June 2022 up 56.73% from Rs. 449.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.75 crore in June 2022 up 790.26% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.26 crore in June 2022 up 105.05% from Rs. 33.29 crore in June 2021.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 17.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2021.

Nilkamal shares closed at 1,954.35 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.05% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.

Nilkamal
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 704.95 664.36 449.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 704.95 664.36 449.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 301.97 301.73 219.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 145.29 126.89 87.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.01 -16.19 -40.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.54 43.44 41.89
Depreciation 26.15 26.11 22.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 152.50 157.47 111.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.52 24.91 7.79
Other Income 2.59 13.86 2.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.11 38.77 10.51
Interest 7.90 7.35 6.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.22 31.42 3.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.22 31.42 3.75
Tax 8.47 6.06 0.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.75 25.36 2.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.75 25.36 2.89
Equity Share Capital 14.92 14.92 14.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.25 16.99 1.94
Diluted EPS 17.25 16.99 1.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.25 16.99 1.94
Diluted EPS 17.25 16.99 1.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
