Nilkamal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 693.64 crore, up 3.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

Net Sales at Rs 693.64 crore in December 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 672.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.42 crore in December 2022 down 1.16% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.96 crore in December 2022 up 5.47% from Rs. 63.49 crore in December 2021.

Nilkamal
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 693.64 760.53 672.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 693.64 760.53 672.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 279.47 329.09 278.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 127.59 162.63 142.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.62 -25.66 -20.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.92 51.97 45.75
Depreciation 27.57 26.85 24.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 165.15 181.23 162.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.32 34.43 39.12
Other Income 2.06 4.55 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.39 38.98 39.22
Interest 8.43 8.74 7.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.96 30.24 31.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.96 30.24 31.92
Tax 7.54 7.49 8.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.42 22.75 23.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.42 22.75 23.69
Equity Share Capital 14.92 14.92 14.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.69 15.25 15.87
Diluted EPS 15.69 15.25 15.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.69 15.25 15.87
Diluted EPS 15.69 15.25 15.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited