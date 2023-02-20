Nilkamal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 693.64 crore, up 3.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 693.64 crore in December 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 672.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.42 crore in December 2022 down 1.16% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.96 crore in December 2022 up 5.47% from Rs. 63.49 crore in December 2021.