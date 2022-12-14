HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nifty cruising new highs – Time for reversal or year-end celebrations?

Madhuchanda Dey   •

A time-tested market barometer — the gap between earnings and bond yields — suggests that there is still potential upside for markets

Investors need to remember that, given the headwinds especially from the global side, the journey, could be punctuated by reversals
Highlights Nifty scaling new highs, climbing the wall of worries We revisit the gap between bond and earnings yield to gauge if markets are overvalued Markets have usually bottomed out when earnings yield exceeds bond yield At the top, the gap between the two widens as equities get more expensive Past 16 years’ data at the top shows the average gap between bond and earnings yield at 2.5 percent The current gap is lower, suggesting potential upside Global milieu turning tad better and India looks promising Climbing...

