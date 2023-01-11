NHPC Q3 PAT seen up 2.1% YoY to Rs. 776.9 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects NHPC to report net profit at Rs. 776.9 crore up 2.1% year-on-year (down 45.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 32.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,940.1 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 6.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 39.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,103.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HDFC_Power