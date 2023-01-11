 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NHPC Q3 PAT seen up 2.1% YoY to Rs. 776.9 cr: HDFC Securities

Jan 11, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 32.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,940.1 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects NHPC to report net profit at Rs. 776.9 crore up 2.1% year-on-year (down 45.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 6.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 39.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,103.1 crore.

