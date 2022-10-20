Nestle India: Q2 cheers with an eye on margin expansion











Nestle is well placed to expand its margins, given the categories where it is present. With commodity prices softening, sequential improvement can be expected from the December 2022 quarter

Nestle India | CMP: Rs 19,800 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the company reported a 8.3 percent rise in post-tax profit at Rs 668 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 617 crore a year back. Sequentially, the profit is 29.7 percent higher from Rs 515 crore recorded in June quarter this year. Revenue came in higher at Rs 4,591 crore for the quarter, an increase of 18.3 percent over Rs 3,882 crore same time last year. Sequentially, the revenue is higher by 13.7 percent from Rs 4,036 crore.

Highlights All categories reported double-digit growth Softening of raw material baskets Interim dividend of Rs 120 per share declared Valuation expensive. Investors expecting moderate return can accumulate stock and add on declines The September 2022 quarter results for Nestle India (Nestle; CMP: Rs 19,755; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,90,466 crore) were in line with Street expectations. The board of Nestle has declared an interim dividend of Rs 120 per share. With this, the total dividend declared, along with the first interim dividend declared in May, has...

