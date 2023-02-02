Nelcast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.03 crore, up 40.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nelcast are:Net Sales at Rs 327.03 crore in December 2022 up 40.83% from Rs. 232.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2022 up 156.43% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 15.44 crore in December 2021.
Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.
|Nelcast shares closed at 108.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.40% returns over the last 6 months and 28.64% over the last 12 months.
|Nelcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|327.03
|328.52
|232.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|327.03
|328.52
|232.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|163.06
|164.03
|129.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.28
|-0.45
|-14.29
|Power & Fuel
|33.68
|31.00
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.63
|15.55
|13.74
|Depreciation
|6.08
|5.79
|5.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|95.77
|91.44
|92.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.52
|21.16
|4.87
|Other Income
|6.70
|3.14
|4.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.22
|24.30
|9.75
|Interest
|8.09
|7.99
|6.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.13
|16.31
|2.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.13
|16.31
|2.84
|Tax
|1.79
|4.16
|0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.34
|12.15
|2.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.34
|12.15
|2.08
|Equity Share Capital
|17.40
|17.40
|17.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|1.40
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|1.40
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|1.40
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|1.40
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited