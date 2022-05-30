Nectar Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.23 crore, up 36.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.23 crore in March 2022 up 36.54% from Rs. 348.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2022 up 128.46% from Rs. 40.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022 up 64.2% from Rs. 30.25 crore in March 2021.

Nectar Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2021.

Nectar Life shares closed at 25.35 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.42% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.