Nectar Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.23 crore, up 36.54% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nectar Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 476.23 crore in March 2022 up 36.54% from Rs. 348.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2022 up 128.46% from Rs. 40.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022 up 64.2% from Rs. 30.25 crore in March 2021.

Nectar Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2021.

Nectar Life shares closed at 25.35 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.42% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.

Nectar Lifesciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 476.23 443.00 349.49
Other Operating Income -- -- -0.71
Total Income From Operations 476.23 443.00 348.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 360.44 297.66 198.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.07 0.37 0.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.95 27.02 44.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.67 19.27 17.05
Depreciation 14.26 14.28 15.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.85 52.09 59.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.89 32.31 14.22
Other Income 0.53 0.53 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.41 32.84 15.24
Interest 17.43 17.62 25.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.98 15.22 -10.41
Exceptional Items -- -- -25.31
P/L Before Tax 17.98 15.22 -35.72
Tax 6.32 5.49 5.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.66 9.73 -40.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.66 9.73 -40.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.66 9.73 -40.97
Equity Share Capital 22.43 22.43 22.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.43 -1.83
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.43 -0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.43 -1.83
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.43 -0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:30 pm
