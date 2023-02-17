Nectar Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.13 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.13 crore in December 2022 down 22.32% from Rs. 443.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 195.44% from Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in December 2022 down 68.85% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.