Nectar Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.13 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nectar Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 344.13 crore in December 2022 down 22.32% from Rs. 443.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 195.44% from Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in December 2022 down 68.85% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.

Nectar Lifesciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 344.13 388.65 443.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 344.13 388.65 443.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 247.51 342.29 297.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.89 -33.65 27.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.71 19.07 19.27
Depreciation 14.78 14.79 14.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.56 68.33 52.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.34 -22.19 32.31
Other Income 13.24 10.71 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -11.48 32.84
Interest 17.46 20.99 17.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.56 -32.47 15.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.56 -32.47 15.22
Tax -8.27 -10.00 5.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.29 -22.47 9.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.29 -22.47 9.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.29 -22.47 9.73
Equity Share Capital 22.43 22.43 22.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -1.00 0.43
Diluted EPS -0.41 -1.00 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -1.00 0.43
Diluted EPS -0.41 -1.00 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited