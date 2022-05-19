 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDTV Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.80 crore, up 22.52% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.80 crore in March 2022 up 22.52% from Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.16 crore in March 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 26.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2022 down 8.39% from Rs. 38.51 crore in March 2021.

NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.05 in March 2021.

NDTV shares closed at 176.20 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 111.78% returns over the last 6 months and 160.27% over the last 12 months.

New Delhi Television
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.80 116.36 84.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.80 116.36 84.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.66 29.41 28.70
Depreciation 4.63 4.72 2.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.93 48.32 57.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.58 33.91 -4.18
Other Income 6.07 0.96 39.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.65 34.87 35.62
Interest 1.31 1.67 7.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.34 33.20 27.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.34 33.20 27.93
Tax 3.90 4.50 3.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.44 28.70 24.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.44 28.70 24.05
Minority Interest -1.67 -2.23 2.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.39 1.17 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.16 27.64 26.11
Equity Share Capital 25.79 25.79 25.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 4.29 4.05
Diluted EPS 3.75 4.29 4.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 4.29 4.05
Diluted EPS 3.75 4.29 4.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 09:00 am
