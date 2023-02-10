 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NCL Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.13 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NCL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 419.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.41% from Rs. 369.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2022 up 38.73% from Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.06 crore in December 2022 up 44.37% from Rs. 38.83 crore in December 2021.

NCL Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 419.13 364.97 369.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 419.13 364.97 369.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 136.39 118.66 109.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.98 13.54 -14.42
Power & Fuel -- -- 133.09
Employees Cost 14.86 14.16 14.93
Depreciation 12.77 12.11 11.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 222.51 195.02 89.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.58 11.47 24.78
Other Income 2.71 5.55 2.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.29 17.02 27.16
Interest 7.07 6.78 6.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.21 10.24 20.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.21 10.24 20.80
Tax 16.53 7.71 6.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.68 2.53 14.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.68 2.53 14.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.47 0.44 0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.16 2.98 14.53
Equity Share Capital 45.23 45.23 45.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.04 0.66 3.21
Diluted EPS 5.04 0.66 3.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.04 0.66 3.21
Diluted EPS 5.04 0.66 3.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited