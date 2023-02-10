NCL Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.13 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.41% from Rs. 369.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2022 up 38.73% from Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.06 crore in December 2022 up 44.37% from Rs. 38.83 crore in December 2021.