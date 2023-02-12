 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nayara Energy Q3 profit up 2% as shutdown, windfall tax impact margins

Feb 12, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Revenue from operations dropped to Rs 24,757.7 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 32,412.9 crore a year back.

Nayara Energy, India's second largest private oil refining and fuel marketing company, saw its net profit rise by a marginal 2 percent in the third quarter ended December 31 as the company undertook a month-long maintenance shutdown and windfall tax impacted margins.

Net profit of Rs 869.8 crore in October-December compared with Rs 850.3 crore profit in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

This was mainly because the company fully shut its 400,000 barrels per day or 20 million tonnes per annum Vadinar refinery in Gujarat for about a month in November for routine maintenance.