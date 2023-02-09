Navneet Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.27 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 264.27 329.80 233.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 264.27 329.80 233.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 193.43 194.32 111.04 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.75 1.19 0.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.93 -29.07 0.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 61.07 51.77 46.14 Depreciation 13.07 14.14 10.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 73.48 89.14 57.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.60 8.31 7.12 Other Income 2.90 3.36 2.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.70 11.67 9.33 Interest 2.59 1.88 1.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.29 9.79 7.99 Exceptional Items 64.09 -- 75.23 P/L Before Tax 50.80 9.79 83.22 Tax 20.11 11.98 8.52 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.69 -2.19 74.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.69 -2.19 74.70 Minority Interest -0.02 -0.01 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -3.92 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.67 -2.20 70.78 Equity Share Capital 45.24 45.24 45.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.36 -0.06 3.14 Diluted EPS 1.36 -0.06 3.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.36 -0.06 3.14 Diluted EPS 1.36 -0.06 3.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited