Navneet Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.27 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:Net Sales at Rs 264.27 crore in December 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 233.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.67 crore in December 2022 down 56.67% from Rs. 70.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 88.18% from Rs. 20.05 crore in December 2021.
Navneet EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in December 2021.
|Navneet shares closed at 110.65 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.92% returns over the last 6 months and 18.85% over the last 12 months.
|Navneet Education
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|264.27
|329.80
|233.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|264.27
|329.80
|233.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|193.43
|194.32
|111.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.75
|1.19
|0.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-63.93
|-29.07
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.07
|51.77
|46.14
|Depreciation
|13.07
|14.14
|10.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.48
|89.14
|57.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.60
|8.31
|7.12
|Other Income
|2.90
|3.36
|2.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.70
|11.67
|9.33
|Interest
|2.59
|1.88
|1.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.29
|9.79
|7.99
|Exceptional Items
|64.09
|--
|75.23
|P/L Before Tax
|50.80
|9.79
|83.22
|Tax
|20.11
|11.98
|8.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|30.69
|-2.19
|74.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|30.69
|-2.19
|74.70
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-3.92
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|30.67
|-2.20
|70.78
|Equity Share Capital
|45.24
|45.24
|45.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.36
|-0.06
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.36
|-0.06
|3.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.36
|-0.06
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.36
|-0.06
|3.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
