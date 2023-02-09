HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Navin Fluorine: Keep this quality chemical business on radar during downcycle

Anubhav Sahu   •

Long-term thesis is improving but trading at an expensive multiple

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Specialty chemicals get spare capacity from new plants Project for Honeywell ramped up to designed capacity CDMO business lumpy but traction warrants a 4th CGMP facility Margins to stabilise at 24-25 percent Watch for global recession risk and LatAm drought impact Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 4,215; Market cap: Rs 20,895 crore) posted a strong set of results in Q3FY23, with decent numbers for all divisions. Margins improved on operating leverage. The highlight of the quarter was steady progress in commissioning new projects and a subsequent...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers