HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Navin Fluorine: Multi-year contracts present a steady growth template

Anubhav Sahu   •

Navin Fluorine has posted a sequential improvement in sales, backed by high-value businesses – CRAMS and specialty chemicals.

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights - Rs 540-cr capex announcement for fluoro-specialty chemical - Aggregate capex worth Rs 1,300 cr under execution - Traction in CRAMS & specialty in Q4, though margins contract - Long-term focus on innovator pharma & niche specialty applications Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 3,735; Market Cap: Rs 18,506 crore) has posted a sequential improvement in sales, backed by high-value businesses – CRAMS and specialty chemicals. The legacy businesses — inorganic fluoride and ref gas — were flattish. Margins were hit by the rise in input...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers