Navin Fluorine: Multi-year contracts present a steady growth template

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights - Rs 540-cr capex announcement for fluoro-specialty chemical - Aggregate capex worth Rs 1,300 cr under execution - Traction in CRAMS & specialty in Q4, though margins contract - Long-term focus on innovator pharma & niche specialty applications Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 3,735; Market Cap: Rs 18,506 crore) has posted a sequential improvement in sales, backed by high-value businesses – CRAMS and specialty chemicals. The legacy businesses — inorganic fluoride and ref gas — were flattish. Margins were hit by the rise in input...