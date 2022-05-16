 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nava Bharat Ven Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,016.47 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nava Bharat Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,016.47 crore in March 2022 up 47.6% from Rs. 688.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.61 crore in March 2022 up 102.8% from Rs. 134.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.57 crore in March 2022 up 42.92% from Rs. 367.73 crore in March 2021.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 18.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.37 in March 2021.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 136.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Nava Bharat Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,016.47 949.92 688.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,016.47 949.92 688.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 245.36 224.97 164.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.34 5.61 45.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.84 49.61 40.25
Depreciation 76.29 74.38 73.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 297.20 261.60 177.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 326.44 333.75 187.19
Other Income 122.83 55.45 107.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.28 389.20 294.68
Interest 82.67 84.24 78.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 366.61 304.96 216.40
Exceptional Items 46.03 -31.20 -0.91
P/L Before Tax 412.64 273.76 215.48
Tax 57.81 83.58 51.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 354.83 190.18 163.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 4.82 0.75 -4.46
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 359.65 190.93 159.42
Minority Interest -87.05 -22.37 -24.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 272.61 168.56 134.42
Equity Share Capital 29.03 29.03 29.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.77 11.60 8.37
Diluted EPS 18.77 11.60 8.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.77 11.60 8.37
Diluted EPS 18.77 11.60 8.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Nava Bharat Ven #Nava Bharat Ventures #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.