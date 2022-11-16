National Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.90 crore, down 13.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Steel & Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 179.90 crore in September 2022 down 13.33% from Rs. 207.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.03 crore in September 2022 down 465.65% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 183.15% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.
National Steel shares closed at 4.55 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.41% returns over the last 6 months
|
|National Steel & Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|179.90
|121.17
|207.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|179.90
|121.17
|207.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|95.03
|57.75
|136.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|36.07
|28.33
|21.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.49
|-10.25
|7.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.51
|9.51
|9.55
|Depreciation
|12.34
|11.98
|11.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.26
|39.75
|32.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.80
|-15.90
|-12.95
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.71
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.60
|-15.19
|-12.88
|Interest
|0.43
|0.06
|16.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.03
|-15.25
|-29.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|32.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.03
|-15.25
|3.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.03
|-15.25
|3.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.03
|-15.25
|3.29
|Equity Share Capital
|44.50
|44.50
|44.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-3.43
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-3.43
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-3.43
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-3.43
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited