National Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.90 crore, down 13.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.90 crore in September 2022 down 13.33% from Rs. 207.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.03 crore in September 2022 down 465.65% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 183.15% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

National Steel shares closed at 4.55 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.41% returns over the last 6 months