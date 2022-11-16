 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.90 crore, down 13.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Steel & Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 179.90 crore in September 2022 down 13.33% from Rs. 207.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.03 crore in September 2022 down 465.65% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 183.15% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

National Steel shares closed at 4.55 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.41% returns over the last 6 months

National Steel & Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 179.90 121.17 207.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 179.90 121.17 207.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.03 57.75 136.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.07 28.33 21.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.49 -10.25 7.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.51 9.51 9.55
Depreciation 12.34 11.98 11.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.26 39.75 32.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.80 -15.90 -12.95
Other Income 0.20 0.71 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.60 -15.19 -12.88
Interest 0.43 0.06 16.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.03 -15.25 -29.29
Exceptional Items -- -- 32.58
P/L Before Tax -12.03 -15.25 3.29
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.03 -15.25 3.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.03 -15.25 3.29
Equity Share Capital 44.50 44.50 44.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.70 -3.43 0.74
Diluted EPS -2.70 -3.43 0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.70 -3.43 0.74
Diluted EPS -2.70 -3.43 0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
