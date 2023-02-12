National Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.84 crore, down 17.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.84 crore in December 2022 down 17.14% from Rs. 200.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.51 crore in December 2022 up 27.88% from Rs. 28.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2022 down 271.72% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2021.