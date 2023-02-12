 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.84 crore, down 17.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Steel & Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.84 crore in December 2022 down 17.14% from Rs. 200.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.51 crore in December 2022 up 27.88% from Rs. 28.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2022 down 271.72% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2021.

National Steel & Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 165.84 179.90 200.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 165.84 179.90 200.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.47 95.03 121.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.34 36.07 19.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.77 0.49 5.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.22 9.51 9.09
Depreciation 12.00 12.34 11.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.70 38.26 38.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.66 -11.80 -7.06
Other Income 0.16 0.20 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.50 -11.60 -7.02
Interest 0.01 0.43 21.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.51 -12.03 -28.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.51 -12.03 -28.44
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.51 -12.03 -28.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.51 -12.03 -28.44
Equity Share Capital 44.50 44.50 44.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.61 -2.70 -6.39
Diluted EPS -4.61 -2.70 -6.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.61 -2.70 -6.39
Diluted EPS -4.61 -2.70 -6.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
