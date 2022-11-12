 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nahar Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.87 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 656.87 crore in September 2022 down 22.05% from Rs. 842.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.76 crore in September 2022 down 70.89% from Rs. 136.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.47 crore in September 2022 down 64.27% from Rs. 216.82 crore in September 2021.

Nahar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 37.88 in September 2021.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 286.45 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.09% returns over the last 6 months and -50.32% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 656.87 861.89 842.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 656.87 861.89 842.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 354.45 578.85 467.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.60 1.47 0.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 81.53 -35.53 -49.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.96 66.61 68.73
Depreciation 17.46 17.43 20.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.98 138.13 141.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.90 94.93 192.42
Other Income 17.11 10.74 3.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.01 105.67 196.39
Interest 6.99 8.67 13.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.01 97.00 182.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.01 97.00 182.47
Tax 13.25 24.75 45.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.76 72.25 136.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.76 72.25 136.58
Equity Share Capital 18.03 18.03 18.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.03 20.83 37.88
Diluted EPS 11.03 20.83 37.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.03 20.83 37.88
Diluted EPS 11.03 20.83 37.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:40 pm
