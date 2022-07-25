 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nahar Spinning Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 861.89 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 861.89 crore in June 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 738.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.25 crore in June 2022 down 27.99% from Rs. 100.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.10 crore in June 2022 down 28.29% from Rs. 171.66 crore in June 2021.

Nahar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.81 in June 2021.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 335.90 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.60% returns over the last 6 months and 0.45% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 861.89 996.34 738.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 861.89 996.34 738.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 578.85 674.08 437.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.47 3.30 0.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.53 -89.14 -57.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.61 72.24 58.15
Depreciation 17.43 16.78 20.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.13 157.05 129.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.93 162.02 150.28
Other Income 10.74 3.04 1.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.67 165.05 151.64
Interest 8.67 19.36 17.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.00 145.69 133.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.00 145.69 133.80
Tax 24.75 38.45 33.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.25 107.23 100.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.25 107.23 100.34
Equity Share Capital 18.03 18.03 18.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.83 29.99 27.81
Diluted EPS 20.83 29.99 27.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.83 29.99 27.81
Diluted EPS 20.83 29.99 27.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
