Nagarjuna Fert Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 778.09 crore, up 94% Y-o-Y

Jun 15, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 778.09 crore in March 2022 up 94% from Rs. 401.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 145.57 crore in March 2022 up 33.53% from Rs. 219.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2022 up 64.14% from Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2021.

Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 9.55 on June 14, 2022 (NSE)

Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 778.09 574.76 401.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 778.09 574.76 401.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 420.23 281.55 213.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.32 0.37 1.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.39 17.44 3.89
Power & Fuel 342.97 -- 180.86
Employees Cost 23.42 23.01 29.74
Depreciation 20.18 20.66 20.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.40 306.58 76.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -80.05 -74.86 -125.32
Other Income 25.73 1.53 9.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -54.32 -73.34 -115.53
Interest 92.50 95.41 83.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -146.82 -168.75 -199.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -146.82 -168.75 -199.50
Tax -1.25 -18.32 19.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -145.57 -150.43 -219.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -145.57 -150.43 -219.00
Equity Share Capital 59.81 59.81 59.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.43 -2.52 -3.66
Diluted EPS -2.43 -2.52 -3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.43 -2.52 -3.66
Diluted EPS -2.43 -2.52 -3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 15, 2022 10:44 am
