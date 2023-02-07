 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagarjuna Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore, up 116.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore in December 2022 up 116.62% from Rs. 574.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 up 98.65% from Rs. 150.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.81 crore in December 2022 up 409.05% from Rs. 52.68 crore in December 2021. Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 10.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.91% over the last 12 months.
Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,245.012,070.07574.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,245.012,070.07574.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials508.741,079.24281.55
Purchase of Traded Goods0.823.060.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.0830.6317.44
Power & Fuel--878.10--
Employees Cost22.8625.9123.01
Depreciation19.4020.5720.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses503.5573.00306.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.55-40.43-74.86
Other Income1.865.631.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.41-34.80-73.34
Interest151.72154.4095.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.30-189.20-168.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-8.30-189.20-168.75
Tax-6.28-6.51-18.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.02-182.69-150.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.02-182.69-150.43
Equity Share Capital59.8159.8159.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-3.05-2.52
Diluted EPS-0.03-3.05-2.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-3.05-2.52
Diluted EPS-0.03-3.05-2.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

