HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Muthoot Finance: Why it is a long-term sell

Madhuchanda Dey   •

If the gold-loan company tries to recoup growth, it will come at the cost of margin, given the competitive intensity

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights No improvement seen post the withdrawal of teaser rate loans Struggling to grow Interest margin continues to stagnate Competition from banks cannot be wished away Subsidiaries still not meaningful to offset the decline in core business Stock remains a sell in view of the falling return ratios and lower earnings trajectory We had argued about the remote possibility of Muthoot Finance (CMP: Rs 1,074 Market Cap: Rs 43,112 crore) regaining its lost lustre, given the challenges of growth versus margin protection. We had last recommended...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers