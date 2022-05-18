 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.57 crore, down 1.48% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.57 crore in March 2022 down 1.48% from Rs. 109.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.22 crore in March 2022 down 1793.04% from Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 170.17 crore in March 2022 down 412.93% from Rs. 54.38 crore in March 2021.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 248.35 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.42% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.

Muthoot Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.57 92.95 109.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.57 92.95 109.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.89 17.70 16.04
Depreciation 0.26 0.24 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 235.92 7.30 11.24
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.13 25.38 27.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -170.63 42.33 53.64
Other Income 0.20 0.06 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -170.43 42.39 54.04
Interest 34.12 36.32 41.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -204.55 6.07 12.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -204.55 6.07 12.14
Tax -51.33 1.65 3.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -153.22 4.42 9.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -153.22 4.42 9.05
Equity Share Capital 16.45 16.45 16.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -93.16 2.68 5.50
Diluted EPS -93.16 2.68 5.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -93.16 2.68 5.50
Diluted EPS -93.16 2.68 5.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Muthoot Cap #Muthoot Capital Services #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.