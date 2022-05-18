Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.57 crore, down 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.57 crore in March 2022 down 1.48% from Rs. 109.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.22 crore in March 2022 down 1793.04% from Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 170.17 crore in March 2022 down 412.93% from Rs. 54.38 crore in March 2021.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 248.35 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.42% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.