Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.57 crore, down 1.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.57 crore in March 2022 down 1.48% from Rs. 109.19 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.22 crore in March 2022 down 1793.04% from Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 170.17 crore in March 2022 down 412.93% from Rs. 54.38 crore in March 2021.
Muthoot Cap shares closed at 248.35 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.42% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Muthoot Capital Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.57
|92.95
|109.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.57
|92.95
|109.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.89
|17.70
|16.04
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.24
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|235.92
|7.30
|11.24
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.13
|25.38
|27.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-170.63
|42.33
|53.64
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.06
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-170.43
|42.39
|54.04
|Interest
|34.12
|36.32
|41.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-204.55
|6.07
|12.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-204.55
|6.07
|12.14
|Tax
|-51.33
|1.65
|3.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-153.22
|4.42
|9.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-153.22
|4.42
|9.05
|Equity Share Capital
|16.45
|16.45
|16.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-93.16
|2.68
|5.50
|Diluted EPS
|-93.16
|2.68
|5.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-93.16
|2.68
|5.50
|Diluted EPS
|-93.16
|2.68
|5.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited