Muthoot Cap Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.38 crore, up 8.77% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.38 crore in June 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 97.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in June 2022 up 197.94% from Rs. 15.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.67 crore in June 2022 up 157.43% from Rs. 20.46 crore in June 2021.

Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 8.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.15 in June 2021.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 182.40 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.30% returns over the last 6 months and -57.15% over the last 12 months.

Muthoot Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.98 107.57 97.80
Other Operating Income 0.40 -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.38 107.57 97.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.20 17.89 16.42
Depreciation 0.14 0.26 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 9.38 235.92 50.44
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.18 24.13 10.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.48 -170.63 20.15
Other Income 0.05 0.20 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.53 -170.43 20.23
Interest 32.75 34.12 40.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.78 -204.55 -19.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.78 -204.55 -19.94
Tax 5.05 -51.33 -4.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.73 -153.22 -15.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.73 -153.22 -15.04
Equity Share Capital 16.45 16.45 16.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.96 -93.16 -9.15
Diluted EPS 8.96 -93.16 -9.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.96 -93.16 -9.15
Diluted EPS 8.96 -93.16 -9.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 11:33 am
