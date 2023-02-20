 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Muthoot Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore in December 2022 up 21.11% from Rs. 92.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.79 crore in December 2022 up 347.74% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.40 crore in December 2022 up 53.41% from Rs. 42.63 crore in December 2021.

Muthoot Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.75 108.83 92.95
Other Operating Income 0.82 0.87 --
Total Income From Operations 112.57 109.70 92.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.76 15.72 17.70
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.59 8.93 7.30
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.07 25.51 25.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.00 59.39 42.33
Other Income 0.25 0.06 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.25 59.45 42.39
Interest 37.71 35.04 36.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.54 24.41 6.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.54 24.41 6.07
Tax 7.75 6.21 1.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.79 18.20 4.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.79 18.20 4.42
Equity Share Capital 16.45 16.45 16.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.03 11.06 2.68
Diluted EPS 12.03 11.06 2.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.03 11.06 2.68
Diluted EPS 12.03 11.06 2.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited