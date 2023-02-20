Muthoot Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore in December 2022 up 21.11% from Rs. 92.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.79 crore in December 2022 up 347.74% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.40 crore in December 2022 up 53.41% from Rs. 42.63 crore in December 2021.