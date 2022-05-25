Music Broadcast Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore, up 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore in March 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 42.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022 up 46.9% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2021.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 23.35 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.