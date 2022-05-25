Music Broadcast Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore, up 8.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore in March 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 42.48 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022 up 46.9% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2021.
Music Broadcast shares closed at 23.35 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Music Broadcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.02
|59.89
|42.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.02
|59.89
|42.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.28
|13.45
|12.21
|Depreciation
|8.16
|8.20
|8.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.85
|28.65
|27.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.27
|9.58
|-5.31
|Other Income
|4.25
|3.88
|2.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|13.46
|-3.05
|Interest
|0.65
|0.66
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.67
|12.80
|-3.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.67
|12.80
|-3.78
|Tax
|-0.61
|3.80
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.06
|9.01
|-3.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.06
|9.01
|-3.87
|Equity Share Capital
|69.14
|69.14
|69.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.26
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.26
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.26
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.26
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited