Music Broadcast Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore, up 8.33% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore in March 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 42.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022 up 46.9% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2021.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 23.35 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.

Music Broadcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.02 59.89 42.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.02 59.89 42.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.28 13.45 12.21
Depreciation 8.16 8.20 8.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.85 28.65 27.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.27 9.58 -5.31
Other Income 4.25 3.88 2.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.02 13.46 -3.05
Interest 0.65 0.66 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.67 12.80 -3.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.67 12.80 -3.78
Tax -0.61 3.80 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.06 9.01 -3.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.06 9.01 -3.87
Equity Share Capital 69.14 69.14 69.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.26 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.26 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.26 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.26 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
