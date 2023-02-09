Murudeshwar Cer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.85 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.85 crore in December 2022 up 16.1% from Rs. 37.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 4.72% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2021.