MT Educare Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore, down 4.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore in June 2022 down 4.9% from Rs. 19.35 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2022 down 193.2% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022 down 81.6% from Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2021.
MT Educare shares closed at 9.30 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|MT Educare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.40
|8.34
|19.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.40
|8.34
|19.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.61
|8.55
|8.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.67
|4.20
|3.41
|Depreciation
|2.33
|2.39
|4.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.43
|8.81
|4.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-15.61
|-1.22
|Other Income
|1.90
|8.68
|5.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-6.94
|4.28
|Interest
|1.86
|2.52
|3.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.60
|-9.46
|1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.60
|-9.46
|1.15
|Tax
|-0.53
|3.05
|1.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.07
|-12.51
|-0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.07
|-12.51
|-0.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.07
|-12.51
|-0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|72.23
|72.23
|72.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-1.73
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-1.73
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-1.73
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-1.73
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited