MT Educare Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore, down 4.9% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore in June 2022 down 4.9% from Rs. 19.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2022 down 193.2% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022 down 81.6% from Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 9.30 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.29% over the last 12 months.

MT Educare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.40 8.34 19.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.40 8.34 19.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.61 8.55 8.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.67 4.20 3.41
Depreciation 2.33 2.39 4.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.43 8.81 4.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.64 -15.61 -1.22
Other Income 1.90 8.68 5.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.74 -6.94 4.28
Interest 1.86 2.52 3.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.60 -9.46 1.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.60 -9.46 1.15
Tax -0.53 3.05 1.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.07 -12.51 -0.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.07 -12.51 -0.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.07 -12.51 -0.71
Equity Share Capital 72.23 72.23 72.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -1.73 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.29 -1.73 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -1.73 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.29 -1.73 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
