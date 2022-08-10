 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MSP Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.52 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 624.52 crore in June 2022 up 18.64% from Rs. 526.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2022 down 267.06% from Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.28 crore in June 2022 down 63.08% from Rs. 38.68 crore in June 2021.

MSP Steel shares closed at 9.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.04% returns over the last 6 months and -16.81% over the last 12 months.

MSP Steel & Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 624.52 652.88 526.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 624.52 652.88 526.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 493.03 526.61 468.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.44 6.58 10.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.93 -13.84 -57.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.02 13.31 12.37
Depreciation 13.54 13.32 13.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.36 70.87 54.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 36.02 24.97
Other Income 0.54 2.61 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.74 38.63 25.14
Interest 18.72 20.60 16.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.98 18.02 9.02
Exceptional Items -- 8.18 --
P/L Before Tax -17.98 26.20 9.02
Tax -3.40 3.68 0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.58 22.52 8.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.58 22.52 8.73
Equity Share Capital 385.42 385.42 385.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 0.58 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.55 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 0.58 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.55 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MSP Steel #MSP Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.