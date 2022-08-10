MSP Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.52 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 624.52 crore in June 2022 up 18.64% from Rs. 526.42 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2022 down 267.06% from Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.28 crore in June 2022 down 63.08% from Rs. 38.68 crore in June 2021.
MSP Steel shares closed at 9.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.04% returns over the last 6 months and -16.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|MSP Steel & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|624.52
|652.88
|526.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|624.52
|652.88
|526.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|493.03
|526.61
|468.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.44
|6.58
|10.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.93
|-13.84
|-57.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.02
|13.31
|12.37
|Depreciation
|13.54
|13.32
|13.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.36
|70.87
|54.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|36.02
|24.97
|Other Income
|0.54
|2.61
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|38.63
|25.14
|Interest
|18.72
|20.60
|16.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.98
|18.02
|9.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|8.18
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.98
|26.20
|9.02
|Tax
|-3.40
|3.68
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.58
|22.52
|8.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.58
|22.52
|8.73
|Equity Share Capital
|385.42
|385.42
|385.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.58
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.55
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.58
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.55
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited