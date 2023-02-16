MSP Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore in December 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 588.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 up 135.77% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.72 crore in December 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 25.55 crore in December 2021.