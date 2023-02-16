 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSP Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore in December 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 588.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 up 135.77% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.72 crore in December 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 25.55 crore in December 2021.

MSP Steel & Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 661.65 586.81 588.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 661.65 586.81 588.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 497.02 529.66 465.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 8.68 3.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.17 -9.57 11.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.75 14.75 12.88
Depreciation 13.64 13.58 13.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.62 77.15 70.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.46 -47.44 11.47
Other Income 0.62 1.20 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.08 -46.24 11.70
Interest 19.28 18.30 18.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.20 -64.54 -6.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.20 -64.54 -6.56
Tax -4.61 -3.67 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.41 -60.87 -6.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.41 -60.87 -6.73
Equity Share Capital 385.42 385.42 385.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -1.58 -0.17
Diluted EPS 0.06 -1.46 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -1.58 -0.17
Diluted EPS 0.06 -1.46 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
