MSP Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.88 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 652.88 crore in March 2022 up 16.93% from Rs. 558.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2022 up 28.48% from Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.26 crore in March 2022 up 14.38% from Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2021.

MSP Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2021.

MSP Steel shares closed at 11.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.99% over the last 12 months.

MSP Steel & Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 652.88 588.54 558.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 652.88 588.54 558.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 526.61 465.26 436.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.58 3.25 1.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.84 11.72 -8.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.32 12.88 11.50
Depreciation 13.33 13.85 14.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.56 70.27 71.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.32 11.32 30.52
Other Income 2.61 0.23 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.93 11.54 30.71
Interest 20.60 18.26 17.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.33 -6.71 12.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.33 -6.71 12.84
Tax 3.68 0.17 1.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.65 -6.88 11.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.65 -6.88 11.40
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.65 -6.88 11.40
Equity Share Capital 385.42 385.42 385.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 -0.18 0.30
Diluted EPS 0.35 -0.17 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 -0.18 0.30
Diluted EPS 0.35 -0.17 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
