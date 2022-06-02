MSP Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.88 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 652.88 crore in March 2022 up 16.93% from Rs. 558.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2022 up 28.48% from Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.26 crore in March 2022 up 14.38% from Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2021.

MSP Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2021.

MSP Steel shares closed at 11.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.99% over the last 12 months.