MPS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.65 crore, up 5.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.65 crore in September 2022 up 5.32% from Rs. 72.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.24 crore in September 2022 up 22.33% from Rs. 18.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2022 up 19% from Rs. 28.06 crore in September 2021.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 13.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.07 in September 2021.

MPS shares closed at 766.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.52% returns over the last 6 months and 6.53% over the last 12 months.

MPS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.65 68.91 72.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.65 68.91 72.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.45 30.50 31.28
Depreciation 2.95 2.92 3.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.07 15.85 16.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.18 19.64 21.42
Other Income 1.26 2.41 3.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.44 22.05 24.77
Interest 0.24 0.25 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.20 21.80 24.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.20 21.80 24.54
Tax 7.96 5.85 6.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.24 15.95 18.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.24 15.95 18.18
Equity Share Capital 17.11 17.11 18.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.00 9.32 10.07
Diluted EPS 13.00 9.32 10.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.00 9.32 10.07
Diluted EPS 13.00 9.32 10.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MPs #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:10 pm
