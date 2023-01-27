 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.26 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.26 crore in December 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 72.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.27 crore in December 2022 up 35.69% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 75.26 76.65 72.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 75.26 76.65 72.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.57 30.45 29.14
Depreciation 2.94 2.95 3.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.99 14.07 17.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.76 29.18 22.38
Other Income 3.50 1.26 1.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.26 30.44 24.28
Interest 0.23 0.24 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.03 30.20 24.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.03 30.20 24.05
Tax 7.76 7.96 6.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.27 22.24 17.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.27 22.24 17.15
Equity Share Capital 17.11 17.11 18.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.60 13.00 9.50
Diluted EPS 13.60 13.00 9.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.60 13.00 9.50
Diluted EPS 13.60 13.00 9.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited