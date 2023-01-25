 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motilal Oswal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.04 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 699.04 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 616.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.84 crore in December 2022 up 20.44% from Rs. 126.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.31 crore in December 2022 up 29.64% from Rs. 212.37 crore in December 2021.
Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 10.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.57 in December 2021. Motilal Oswal shares closed at 727.20 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.39% returns over the last 6 months and -18.95% over the last 12 months.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations688.01857.10616.74
Other Operating Income11.039.44--
Total Income From Operations699.04866.54616.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost155.90154.11146.82
Depreciation14.2013.169.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies4.007.72--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses269.98276.43269.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax254.96415.12190.35
Other Income6.1510.5712.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax261.11425.69202.39
Interest61.6255.0544.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax199.49370.64157.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax199.49370.64157.62
Tax47.6547.5331.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.84323.11126.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.84323.11126.07
Equity Share Capital14.7914.7614.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.3621.868.57
Diluted EPS10.2821.748.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.3621.898.57
Diluted EPS10.2821.748.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
