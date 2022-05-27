 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motherson Sumi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,184.83 crore, up 1.25% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,184.83 crore in March 2022 up 1.25% from Rs. 16,971.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2022 down 82.96% from Rs. 713.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,352.01 crore in March 2022 down 24.21% from Rs. 1,783.85 crore in March 2021.

Motherson Sumi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2021.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 122.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Motherson Sumi Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16,911.12 15,933.39 16,836.09
Other Operating Income 273.71 184.12 135.82
Total Income From Operations 17,184.83 16,117.51 16,971.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9,845.89 9,333.60 9,862.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 96.90 41.70 -261.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 89.99 44.11 -31.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4,059.15 3,845.70 3,949.42
Depreciation 736.18 733.43 756.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,882.13 1,775.88 1,730.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 474.59 343.09 965.51
Other Income 141.24 122.66 61.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 615.83 465.75 1,027.06
Interest 161.15 129.36 136.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 454.68 336.39 890.57
Exceptional Items -47.56 -- -0.20
P/L Before Tax 407.12 336.39 890.37
Tax 265.93 100.98 65.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 141.19 235.41 824.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 151.89 170.16
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 141.19 387.30 994.89
Minority Interest -8.42 -132.76 -305.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -11.15 -9.46 23.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.62 245.08 713.62
Equity Share Capital 451.76 315.79 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.78 2.26
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.78 2.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.78 2.26
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.78 2.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 12:13 pm
