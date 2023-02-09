MOTHERSON Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,226.22 crore, up 25.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,226.22 crore in December 2022 up 25.49% from Rs. 16,117.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 453.92 crore in December 2022 up 85.21% from Rs. 245.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,697.41 crore in December 2022 up 41.55% from Rs. 1,199.18 crore in December 2021.