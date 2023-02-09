 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MOTHERSON Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,226.22 crore, up 25.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

Net Sales at Rs 20,226.22 crore in December 2022 up 25.49% from Rs. 16,117.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 453.92 crore in December 2022 up 85.21% from Rs. 245.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,697.41 crore in December 2022 up 41.55% from Rs. 1,199.18 crore in December 2021.

Samvardhana Motherson International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20,226.22 18,085.04 15,933.39
Other Operating Income -- 175.74 184.12
Total Income From Operations 20,226.22 18,260.78 16,117.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,542.16 10,712.65 9,333.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 126.91 113.53 41.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -136.30 -108.90 44.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4,596.61 4,100.23 3,845.70
Depreciation 815.05 748.72 733.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,521.53 2,040.18 1,775.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 760.26 654.37 343.09
Other Income 122.10 94.04 122.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 882.36 748.41 465.75
Interest 149.40 183.71 129.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 732.96 564.70 336.39
Exceptional Items -0.99 -98.38 --
P/L Before Tax 731.97 466.32 336.39
Tax 217.18 171.38 100.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 514.79 294.94 235.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 151.89
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 514.79 294.94 387.30
Minority Interest -46.81 -41.77 -132.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates -14.06 -6.74 -9.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 453.92 246.43 245.08
Equity Share Capital 677.64 451.78 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.67 0.36 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.67 0.36 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.67 0.65 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.67 0.36 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited