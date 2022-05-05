Morepen Lab Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.28 crore, up 28.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.28 crore in March 2022 up 28.5% from Rs. 286.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2022 down 53.94% from Rs. 26.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2022 down 36.78% from Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2021.

Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 47.90 on May 04, 2022 (BSE)