Morepen Lab Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.28 crore, up 28.5% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 368.28 crore in March 2022 up 28.5% from Rs. 286.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2022 down 53.94% from Rs. 26.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2022 down 36.78% from Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2021.

Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 47.90 on May 04, 2022 (BSE)

Morepen Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 368.28 396.50 286.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 368.28 396.50 286.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 196.56 203.53 138.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 61.37 63.51 37.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.52 -0.87 -1.11
Power & Fuel 5.41 -- 3.64
Employees Cost 46.22 40.25 37.80
Depreciation 6.88 6.93 6.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 27.69 -- 14.59
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.88 57.96 24.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.79 25.19 23.42
Other Income 3.18 2.69 4.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.97 27.88 27.58
Interest 0.80 0.75 -0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.18 27.14 27.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.18 27.14 27.63
Tax 1.85 5.62 0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.32 21.52 26.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.32 21.52 26.76
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.32 21.52 26.76
Equity Share Capital 95.56 89.96 89.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.48 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.41 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.48 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.41 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 05:35 pm
