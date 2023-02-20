 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MM Forgings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.08 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MM Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.08 crore in December 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 289.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.86 crore in December 2022 up 9.16% from Rs. 31.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.17% from Rs. 59.93 crore in December 2021.

MM Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 359.84 342.38 289.12
Other Operating Income 1.24 -- --
Total Income From Operations 361.08 342.38 289.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 192.26 167.38 134.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.57 -13.14 -5.86
Power & Fuel 30.88 -- --
Employees Cost 30.14 32.45 27.51
Depreciation 17.30 17.30 15.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.93 93.33 76.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.16 45.06 41.12
Other Income 5.56 4.66 3.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.72 49.72 44.93
Interest 7.61 7.34 7.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.11 42.38 37.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.11 42.38 37.52
Tax 13.25 10.50 6.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.86 31.88 31.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.86 31.88 31.02
Equity Share Capital 24.14 24.14 24.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.03 13.20 12.85
Diluted EPS 14.03 13.20 12.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.03 13.20 12.85
Diluted EPS 14.03 13.20 12.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited