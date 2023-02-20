MM Forgings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.08 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.08 crore in December 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 289.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.86 crore in December 2022 up 9.16% from Rs. 31.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.17% from Rs. 59.93 crore in December 2021.