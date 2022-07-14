HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mindtree Q1 FY23 – A quarter of strong execution

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Investors need to be prepared for a valuation multiple de-rating of Mindtree to pre-pandemic levels that points to a 16 percent downside for the stock from the current level

Mindtree (CMP: Rs 2900, Market Cap: Rs 47,815 crore) has started the year on a strong note, quite at odds with the sharp underperformance of the stock with respect to the Nifty as well as the IT Index in the past three months. While the exceptional stock underperformance could be attributed to the merger concerns with group company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), integration challenges, and the stability of the senior management, so far there has been no incremental...

