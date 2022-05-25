 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minda Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,415.08 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,415.08 crore in March 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 2,238.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.37 crore in March 2022 up 2.89% from Rs. 140.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.71 crore in March 2022 down 3.79% from Rs. 310.49 crore in March 2021.

Minda Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.16 in March 2021.

Minda Ind shares closed at 835.35 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.92% returns over the last 6 months and 46.81% over the last 12 months.

Minda Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,415.08 2,181.38 2,238.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,415.08 2,181.38 2,238.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,154.22 1,198.02 1,273.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 384.96 255.20 166.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.30 -51.26 -35.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 332.45 295.35 296.51
Depreciation 110.28 94.19 107.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 259.65 248.75 235.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.22 141.13 194.44
Other Income 23.21 12.53 8.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 188.43 153.66 203.34
Interest 13.47 12.67 15.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 174.96 140.99 188.23
Exceptional Items -- -- 1.73
P/L Before Tax 174.96 140.99 189.96
Tax 48.26 42.31 47.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 126.70 98.68 142.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 126.70 98.68 142.35
Minority Interest -11.81 -16.87 -23.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates 29.48 19.48 21.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 144.37 101.29 140.32
Equity Share Capital 57.12 57.12 54.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.11 3.73 5.16
Diluted EPS 5.11 3.71 4.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.11 3.73 5.16
Diluted EPS 5.11 3.71 4.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 25, 2022
