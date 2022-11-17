MEP Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, down 77.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in September 2022 down 77.84% from Rs. 34.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.73 crore in September 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 19.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2022 down 156.82% from Rs. 10.12 crore in September 2021.

MEP Infra shares closed at 15.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.79% returns over the last 6 months and -30.63% over the last 12 months.