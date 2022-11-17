 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MEP Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, down 77.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in September 2022 down 77.84% from Rs. 34.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.73 crore in September 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 19.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2022 down 156.82% from Rs. 10.12 crore in September 2021.

MEP Infra shares closed at 15.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.79% returns over the last 6 months and -30.63% over the last 12 months.

MEP Infrastructure Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.70 15.84 34.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.70 15.84 34.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.24 12.10 14.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.92 5.35 6.64
Depreciation 1.90 2.79 19.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.27 26.79 10.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.63 -31.19 -17.17
Other Income 2.97 0.62 7.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.65 -30.57 -9.48
Interest 9.07 11.20 10.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.72 -41.76 -19.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.72 -41.76 -19.86
Tax 0.01 0.12 -0.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.73 -41.88 -19.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.73 -41.88 -19.26
Equity Share Capital 183.45 183.45 183.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.91 -2.28 -1.05
Diluted EPS -0.91 -2.28 -1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.91 -2.28 -1.05
Diluted EPS -0.91 -2.28 -1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

